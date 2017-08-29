Five Fun Ways To Spend Labor Day Weekend

By: Renee Grant
The last weeks of summer are fast approaching, with the unofficial end being Labor Day Weekend. Kids will soon be returning to school, sunsets will come earlier, and the weather will soon begin to cool off.
As we wind down our favorite time of the year, here are five cool ways to spend the last big weekend of the season in Philly:
- Made In America Music Festival – Philly’s major music festival spans Labor Day Weekend, taking place on Saturday, September 2nd and 3rd. The festival runs along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year’s headliners are JAY-Z, J. Cole, and The Chainsmokers. For ticket information and the full concert lineup, click here.
- Labor Day Fireworks on the Delaware River – Everybody loves a good fireworks display, and the last big one of the summer in Philly is happening outside of the Independence Seaport Museum on Sunday, September 3rd. The museum’s second-floor terrace and third-story balcony to offer spectacular views of the fireworks, as well as live music and refreshments. Fireworks begin at 9:30PM. For more info, click here.
- Labor Day BBQ at Sesame Place – What better way to spend the final days of the kids’ summer vacation than with their favorite Sesame Street characters? Elmo, Big Bird, and the crew are holding an annual BBQ at Sesame Place, starting at 5PM, with a sunset fireworks show to boot! Click here for details.
- Spruce Street Harbor Park – While the park at Penn’s Landing is open until October 1st, the yearly, seasonal attraction features hammocks for relaxing lazily in the sun, a floating restaurant, boardwalk bites, and family games like shuffleboard and ping-pong. Click here for more info about all the park has to offer.
- The Fountain Garden at Longwood Gardens – Longwood Gardens recently restored their Main Fountain Garden and the site is open for families to enjoy through September 30th. The fountain boasts 750 jets of water spouting during spectacular 5-to-12 minute performances set to music. For more info, click here.