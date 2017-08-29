Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut New Song ‘Get Lit’

By: Greg Sacidor

Are you ready to “Get Jiggy Wit It?” Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are back with a brand new track!

During their two show run this past weekend, the Philadelphia duo debuted a new song titled “Get Lit.” The song is their first in nearly a decade.

The two Philadelphia artists reunited for two international shows; one in Croatia and one in England. After the performances Smith told Entertainment Tonight he now has “the bug” again.

“I was on fire last night. It was the first time being on stage in a while,” Smith said.

There are currently no more performances scheduled for these two 90’s icons, but that may change as they admitted they hope their run together will be extended.