Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Video Already Breaking Records

Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Gary Miller / Film Magic / Getty Images

By: Greg Sacidor

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video is already smashing records!

Related: Taylor Swift Premieres ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Following its debut Sunday (August 27) night at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift’s much-talked about video broke the record for most single-day views on Vevo.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” video surpassed Adele’s 2015 “Hello” video, which garnered 27.7 million views in a one-day period, according to Entertainment Weekly. Not only did it set the then record for most single-day views, but “Hello” also unseated Swift’s “Bad Blood” video, the previous record-holder.

Swift’s latest single is the first from her upcoming sixth studio album Reputation. The album is set to be released November 10.

In the lead up to her album’s release, Swift has partnered with the package delivery company UPS to plaster the album’s cover on the side of their iconic trucks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live