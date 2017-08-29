Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Video Already Breaking Records

By: Greg Sacidor

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video is already smashing records!

Following its debut Sunday (August 27) night at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift’s much-talked about video broke the record for most single-day views on Vevo.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” video surpassed Adele’s 2015 “Hello” video, which garnered 27.7 million views in a one-day period, according to Entertainment Weekly. Not only did it set the then record for most single-day views, but “Hello” also unseated Swift’s “Bad Blood” video, the previous record-holder.

Swift’s latest single is the first from her upcoming sixth studio album Reputation. The album is set to be released November 10.

In the lead up to her album’s release, Swift has partnered with the package delivery company UPS to plaster the album’s cover on the side of their iconic trucks.