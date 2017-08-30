The Chainsmokers To Host Live Video AMA

By: Greg Sacidor

Have you ever wanted to ask Andrew Taggart or Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers a question? Well you now have the opportunity to do so.

The DJ duo will hold a live AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit via video beginning at 9 p.m. EST this Thursday (August 31). Taggart and Pall announced the “no holds barred” AMA on social media writing they were “really excited” for the opportunity.

Really excited for this Thursday at 6pm Pacific we are doing a live stream video AMA @reddit no holds barrred see y… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) August 29, 2017

Following their Reddit AMA, The Chainsmokers will head to Philadelphia to take part in the two-day Budweiser Made In America festival. They are scheduled to take to the stage Sunday (September 3) at 7:30 p.m., right before the festival’s founder JAY-Z.

