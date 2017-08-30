The Chainsmokers To Host Live Video AMA

Filed Under: The Chainsmokers
(David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

By: Greg Sacidor

Have you ever wanted to ask Andrew Taggart or Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers a question? Well you now have the opportunity to do so.

Related: Watch The Chainsmokers Perform ‘Closer’ At Philadelphia Wedding

The DJ duo will hold a live AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit via video beginning at 9 p.m. EST this Thursday (August 31). Taggart and Pall announced the “no holds barred” AMA on social media writing they were “really excited” for the opportunity.

Following their Reddit AMA, The Chainsmokers will head to Philadelphia to take part in the two-day Budweiser Made In America festival. They are scheduled to take to the stage Sunday (September 3) at 7:30 p.m., right before the festival’s founder JAY-Z.

To see a full list of Budweiser Made In America set times, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live