Target Introduces New Line Of $5 Wine

By: Greg Sacidor

Your next purchase at Target may include a bottle of wine.

This week the retail giant introduced their new line of wine California Roots. The line includes five different blends that are carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes and will sell for just $5 a bottle.

The five blends included in Target’s wine line include Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvigon, and Red Blend.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target,” said Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage, in a press release. “We think they’re going to love California Roots – these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

California Roots wines will hit the shelves of over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on September 3.

