Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey Victims

By Robyn Collins

Ellen DeGeneres was congratulating Miley Cyrus on her Happy Hippie Foundation when she revealed that the singer had donated $500,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The talk show host called the star, “Amazing.”

Miley tried to choke back tears as she explained how moved she was by the plight of those going through the storm.

The singer shared, “My grandma is sitting here and my mom’s here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard. So I am really happy to help in any way I can.”

Cyrus also went on to implore others to help saying, “And I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just to know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”

The singer joins a growing cast of celebrities that are donating to the devastating cause, including Beyonce, George Strait, Miranda Lambert and more.

The episode will air, Thursday, Sept. 7, and will include a performance of Miley’s single “Younger Now.”