Is A New Michael Jackson Album On The Way?

By: Renee Grant

If you’ve been missing Michael Jackson, there could be some new music coming from his estate soon.

Jackson’s official Twitter account posted a video teaser of what sounds like a new track from the pop icon on September 4th, captioned with the hashtag “#MJScream.”

Rumors are swirling that a new album could be coming from Jackson’s camp on September 29th, but nothing has been confirmed, although the imagery seems to be very similar to the official video posted to Twitter.

A Michael Jackson-themed Halloween special is set to air on CBS next month.

Check out the video for yourself below and let us know if you’re ready for new tracks from MJ!