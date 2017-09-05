YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK STARTS THURSDAY @ 5:20 PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Miley Cyrus Steals A Dog… Sort Of

By: Renee Grant

She didn’t mean any harm, but the incident was a little awkward…

Miley Cyrus recently had a good Samaritan moment go a little wrong when she spotted a what she thought was a stray dog during n outing to the grocery store. The Wrecking Ball singer took the pooch to her house, which is already home to 13 pets including a few pigs.

Her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, insisted she try to track down the owners of the pup.

Cyrus tells the story in a new interview, saying, “I found a dog when I was at the grocery store and I took it home. I kind of called the person but didn’t really call the person, because I didn’t want them to find it (dog).

“I called, like, once and didn’t leave a voicemail. Liam was like, ‘No you have to call, you’ve now stolen someone’s dog!’ It was actually Woody Allen’s niece. So I was like, ‘Oh God, now she’s going to call Woody Allen and tell him I stole her dog!’

“It was the weirdest thing. I just found her dog.”

The singer is known to be an animal lover and has been vegan since 2014. She has been honored by PETA for her animal rights activism efforts.

