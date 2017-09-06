9 Crazy Pumpkin Spice Products To Put You In A Fall Mood

By: Renee Grant

It’s that time of year again, fall, AKA the season of pumpkin spice. Who knows why the flavor originally caught on so quickly, but now it seems like the changing colors of the leaves signals the time when companies battle it out to create the wildest pumpkin flavored and scented products they can find. This year is no different, so we rounded up nine of the craziest ones we could find. Let us know if you try any of these!

Pumpkin Spice Pop Tarts –

Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs –

They have pumpkin spice bath bombs now 😩😍 I got mine at 👉 https://t.co/mtqSogfdQj pic.twitter.com/VnVBDp4mvt — Sarah 👸 (@SarahUccio) August 31, 2017

Pumpkin Spice Kit Kats –

Pumpkin Spice Life Cereal –

Pumpkin Spice Twinkies –

Picked up a box of these today for my kid. I wonder if the Clone Ranger likes pumpkin spice? @UltgarageBill pic.twitter.com/8GOmoVJUEO — John Kowalczyk (@jkchev) August 27, 2017

Pumpkin Spice Bleach –

pumpkin spice bleach for the fall pic.twitter.com/SV8ZGPBBRs — Nesquik God (@AdamHerber) August 12, 2017

Pumpkin Spice Peeps –

Pumpkin Pie M&M’s –

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios –