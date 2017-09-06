YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK STARTS THURSDAY @ 5:20 PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

9 Crazy Pumpkin Spice Products To Put You In A Fall Mood

Filed Under: fall
KLAISTOW, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: A little boy choses among pumpkins for Halloween at the Spargelhof Klaistow farm on October 12, 2008 in Klaistow, Germany. Sparghelhof Klaistow, which has a family fun park built to the theme of pumpkins, grows 400 different kinds of pumpkins. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By: Renee Grant

It’s that time of year again, fall, AKA the season of pumpkin spice. Who knows why the flavor originally caught on so quickly, but now it seems like the changing colors of the leaves signals the time when companies battle it out to create the wildest pumpkin flavored and scented products they can find. This year is no different, so we rounded up nine of the craziest ones we could find. Let us know if you try any of these!

  • Pumpkin Spice Pop Tarts

  • Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs

  • Pumpkin Spice Kit Kats

  • Pumpkin Spice Life Cereal

  • Pumpkin Spice Twinkies

  • Pumpkin Spice Bleach

  • Pumpkin Spice Peeps

  • Pumpkin Pie M&M’s

  • Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

 

