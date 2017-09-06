YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK STARTS THURSDAY @ 5:20 PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Cast Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of atmosphere at ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" Season Finale hosted by The Grove at The Grove on November 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated)

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” for season 25 has been revealed during an announcement this morning on Good Morning America.

“Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran, WWE superstar Nikki Bella, actor Frankie Muniz, and “Property Brothers” very own Drew Scott are among the stars featured on the show.

Season 25 will premiere on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

 

See below for the list of celebrities and pro pairings:

Drew Scott with Emma Slater
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko
Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd
Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy

