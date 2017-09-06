Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Cast Announced

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” for season 25 has been revealed during an announcement this morning on Good Morning America.

“Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran, WWE superstar Nikki Bella, actor Frankie Muniz, and “Property Brothers” very own Drew Scott are among the stars featured on the show.

Season 25 will premiere on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

See below for the list of celebrities and pro pairings:

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy