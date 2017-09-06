Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Benefit Concert for Charlottesville

By Robyn Collins

The Dave Matthews Band will host a benefit concert in their hometown of Charlottesville, VA. The Concert for Charlottesville follows the white-supremacist rally that left one counter protestor and two police officers dead.

The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, September 24, at UVA’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The lineup includes Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and others.



Money raised will benefit victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, and their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.

Tickets will be allocated initially to residents of the greater Charlottesville area, and also to UVA students, faculty and staff. There is no charge for tickets, but donations are encouraged. All ticketing and donation information can be found here.