Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Expecting Their Third Child

By: Renee Grant

It’s official… Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their 3rd child!

While Kim had discussed hoping to find a surrogate to carry their latest bundle of joy, she dealt with lots of complications during her first two pregnancies, it seems they found the right person to carry their baby and she’s due in January of 2018.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source tells People.com.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

The couple already has two children, a son named Saint who is 21 months old, and a daughter North who is now 4 years old.