Mariah Carey Shares Trailer For Animated Christmas Movie

By: Renee Grant

The summer may not be over yet officially, but Mariah Carey already has her mind set on Christmas. Her huge holiday hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You is being reimagined as an animated film.

The adorable film features a young Mariah whose only Christmas wish is a pup named Princess. Mariah must prove she can be responsible by first caring for her uncle’s dog, which may just lead her to the best Christmas present ever.

The movie features a new original tune from Carey and includes 2 more holiday hits in addition to the title track.

The film is due out on November 14th via Blu-Ray, DVD, and online streaming.

Check out the trailer below and get in the spirit!