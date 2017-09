Arie Luyendrk Jr was revealed on Good Morning America as the Season 22 Bachelor on Thursday morning.

Bachelor Nation first met Luyendyk in 2012 on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it to the finale but Maynard gave the final rose to Jef Holm.

He told GMA he kept the news a secret from his family until the reveal Thursday.

The premier date for Season 22 has not yet been released.