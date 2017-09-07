LISTEN MONDAY-FRIDAY @ 5:20 PM TO WIN YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK | LISTEN LIVE

LISTEN: George Michael’s First Posthumous Single Has Surfaced

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By: Renee Grant

A few months ago, Nile Rodgers teased that he was finishing production on a highly anticipated single from the late, great George Michael. Today, we finally get the chance to hear that song.

While the track, titled Fantasy isn’t exactly new, it’s a 1990 b-side, Nile has given the song a fresh feel and sound.

Rodgers was a part of a documentary on Michael just prior to his death on Christmas in 2016 at the age of 53 and has played the remixed song on his summer 2017 tour with his band Chic.

George had commissioned Nile to helm the remake prior to his death. Take a listen to the updated track below.

