Demi Lovato Drops New Song ‘You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore’

By Hayden Wright

Demi Lovato’s sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me debuts September 29, and we’ve already heard its lead single “Sorry Not Sorry” and the album’s title track. Today, Demi released “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” as the next promotional single. The slinky breakup song puts an old love to rest.

“You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” takes notes from the throwback vibe of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.” A dramatic string and percussion arrangement highlight the song’s very direct lyrics to a former flame.

“I see the future without you,” she sings “The hell was I doing in the past? Now that I’ve learnt all about you, a love just like ours wouldn’t last.”

Listen to “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” here: