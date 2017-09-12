7 Fall Foods Everybody Should Try

By: Renee Grant

We may not be ready, but summer is on its way out, whether we like it or not. While the fall cools down and we unpack our favorite sweaters, it’s also time for fall’s comfort foods to make their return.

Whether you’re a Michelin Star-worthy home chef, or you’re more of a crock pot cook, here are seven delicious ways to warm those bones during the coming cooler months.

Homemade Chili

Pot Roast

Butternut Squash Soup

Mac & Cheese

Metloaf

Chicken Pot Pie

Brocolli Cheese Soup

What’s your favorite fall dish to make?