Dance Teacher Mrs. Duncan Presenting at National Conference

PALCS is proud to announce that CPFA dance teacher Mrs. Toni Duncan has been invited to present her proposal, “Curricula Design: Access to Non-Dance Content and for Atypical Populations”, at the 19th Annual National Dance Education Organization’s (NDEO) Conference this November in San Antonio, Texas.

As a member of the NDEO since 2001, Mrs. Duncan was invited by her thesis advisor to present her proposal at the upcoming conference. She has attended the conference before, but this will be her first time presenting. Her proposal focuses on how to successfully incorporate dance and creative movement into the academic study of poetry. The conference is centered on the theme of dance education for all.

Mrs. Duncan has taught at PALCS since 2011 and teaches various dance classes within PA Leadership’s Center for Performing and Fine Arts (CPFA) program, including Ballet, Dance Technique and Artistry, Modern, Pointe and Remote Access Digital Studio Dance Appreciation. She has her Bachelor of Arts in Dance and Bachelor of Science in Marketing from DeSales University, as well as her Masters of Arts in Dance Education from the University of Northern Colorado. She is a certified Pilates Instructor at the PhysicalMind Institute and is also a certified Children’s Yoga Instructor at ChildLight Yoga.

We would like to congratulate Mrs. Duncan on her proposal and this wonderful opportunity! We wish her all the luck at the conference this coming November, we are so proud to have her as an instructor here at PALCS!