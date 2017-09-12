Ms. Kofeldt Suggests Fun Learning Tools on NBC

PA Leadership’s very own Supervisor of Educational Technology, Ms. Courtney Kofeldt, was recently featured in a segment on Philadelphia’s NBC 10 News about keeping students sharp during the summer months by using fun technology.

The segment, titled “Stopping the Summer Slide”, featured Ms. Kofeldt explaining different apps and sites children can use to practice learning skills over the summer. All her suggestions are free! Keeping internet safety in mind, Ms. Kofeldt added, “a great website to make sure that the apps your child is using are protecting your child’s data and not releasing their personal information out is Common Sense Media.”

Some of her favorite apps and sites include:

Prodigy (web-based, any device) — allows children to choose characters to lead on different journeys all while practicing their math skills

Duolingo (web-based, any device) — an app where children can learn/practice a foreign language of their choice through games and challenges where they will learn to read, write, listen and speak a new language

Swift Playgrounds (Apple iPad only) — allows students to test their coding skills by playing games, experimenting, and even programming real robots

A big thank you to Ms. Kofeldt for the great advice! Make sure to check out the segment and explore all the tools she mentioned in order to keep a sharp mind during these last few weeks of summer. We are looking forward to all of our students returning to what we think will be the best school year yet!