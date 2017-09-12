Philly Fall Fun

It’s time to bust out your flannels and booties and enjoy the crisp autumn air! What better way to kick off the fall season than by hitting up a festival? Below is a list of various festival happening around the area.

Fringe Festival

SEPTEMBER 7-24, 2017

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

SEPTEMBER 9-10, 2017

Center City District Restaurant Week – Fall Edition

SEPTEMBER 10-19, 2017

O – Opera Philadelphia’s New Festival

SEPTEMBER 14-25, 2017

Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary

SEPTEMBER 22 – NOVEMBER 11, 2017 (SELECT NIGHTS)

Haunted Hops Festival

SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

Design Philadelphia

OCTOBER 5-14, 2017

Midtown Village Fall Festival

OCTOBER 7, 2017

Old City Festival

OCTOBER 8, 2017

Bloktoberfest

OCTOBER 14, 2017

Harry Potter Festival

OCTOBER 20-21, 2017

Philadelphia Marathon

NOVEMBER 17-19, 2017