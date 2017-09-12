Philly Fall Fun

LISTEN MONDAY-FRIDAY @ 5:20 PM TO WIN YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK | LISTEN LIVE

It’s time to bust out your flannels and booties and enjoy the crisp autumn air! What better way to kick off the fall season than by hitting up a festival? Below is a list of various festival happening around the area.

Fringe Festival
SEPTEMBER 7-24, 2017

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival
SEPTEMBER 9-10, 2017

Center City District Restaurant Week – Fall Edition
SEPTEMBER 10-19, 2017

O – Opera Philadelphia’s New Festival
SEPTEMBER 14-25, 2017

Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary
SEPTEMBER 22 – NOVEMBER 11, 2017 (SELECT NIGHTS)

Haunted Hops Festival
SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

Design Philadelphia
OCTOBER 5-14, 2017

Midtown Village Fall Festival
OCTOBER 7, 2017

Old City Festival
OCTOBER 8, 2017

Bloktoberfest
OCTOBER 14, 2017

Harry Potter Festival
OCTOBER 20-21, 2017

Philadelphia Marathon
NOVEMBER 17-19, 2017

