Philly Fall Fun

It’s time to bust out your flannels and booties and enjoy the crisp autumn air! What better way to kick off the fall season than by hitting up a festival? Below is a list of various festival happening around the area.
Fringe Festival
SEPTEMBER 7-24, 2017
Kennett Square Mushroom Festival
SEPTEMBER 9-10, 2017
Center City District Restaurant Week – Fall Edition
SEPTEMBER 10-19, 2017
O – Opera Philadelphia’s New Festival
SEPTEMBER 14-25, 2017
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary
SEPTEMBER 22 – NOVEMBER 11, 2017 (SELECT NIGHTS)
Haunted Hops Festival
SEPTEMBER 23, 2017
Design Philadelphia
OCTOBER 5-14, 2017
Midtown Village Fall Festival
OCTOBER 7, 2017
Old City Festival
OCTOBER 8, 2017
Bloktoberfest
OCTOBER 14, 2017
Harry Potter Festival
OCTOBER 20-21, 2017
Philadelphia Marathon
NOVEMBER 17-19, 2017