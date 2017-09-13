LISTEN MONDAY-FRIDAY @ 5:20 PM TO WIN YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK | LISTEN LIVE

Kmart To Rebrand Plus-Size Clothing As ‘Fabulously Sized’

Filed Under: Fashion, lifestyle, shopping
NORRIDGE, IL - APRIL 22: A large Kmart logo sits on the floor of a newly revamped Kmart store April 22, 2005 in Norridge, Illinois. The store is one of nine test stores where some Sears-brand merchandise is being sold. Kmart recently bought Sears, Roebuck and Co. for $12.3 billion. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

By: Renee Grant

Over the years, Kmart has made some big changes in an effort to keep customers coming back, even renaming the store Big K (remember that phase?) at one point. Now they have a new initiative and this one is sure to create a serious buzz.

The retailer plans to rebrand their plus-sized clothing section as “Fabulously Sized” through all of the chain’s 482 locations, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The brand will also expand all their in-house clothing lines to accommodate larger sizes for women, up to size 4X.

The average woman’s size for clothing has extended to size 16-18, and demand for body-positivity and diversity in sizing has grown as well.

“When we reached out to our members on social media, they told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should call it something different,” Kelly Cook, Kmart’s chief marketing officer, told Women’s Wear Daily. “They absolutely love this whole mantra of ‘Fabulously Sized.'”

They have launched the campaign with updated videos on YouTube, and while reaction has been mixed, it’s great to see a large retail chain paying attention to what their customers are asking for.

What do you think of the new ‘Fabulously Sized’ movement?

