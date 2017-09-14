2017 Guide to Philadelphia Area Pumpkin Patches

With fall in the air it is time to check out one of the many pumpkin patches and orchards in the area! Many places offer hayrides, corn mazes, and other fall activities as well.

BERKS COUNTY

Frecon Farms

501 S. Reading Ave.

Boyertown, PA

www.freconfarms.com



Pumpkins available mid-September through October. Open daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

BUCKS COUNTY