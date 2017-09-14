2017 Guide to Philadelphia Area Pumpkin Patches

With fall in the air it is time to check out one of the many pumpkin patches and orchards in the area! Many places offer hayrides, corn mazes, and other fall activities as well.
BERKS COUNTY
Frecon Farms
501 S. Reading Ave.
Boyertown, PA
www.freconfarms.com
Pumpkins available mid-September through October. Open daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
BUCKS COUNTY
Sleepy Hollow
881 Highland Rd.
Newtown, PA
http://sleepyhollowpumpkinpatch.com/
Sat. & Sun. in October beginning October 7th from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hellerick’s Family Farm
5500 Easton Rd.
Doylestown, PA
www.hellericksfarm.com
September 16- October 31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Rd.
Yardley, PA
www.shadybrookfarm.com
Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
CHESTER COUNTY
Highland Orchards
1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd.
West Chester, PA
www.highlandorchards.net/
Pumpkins: September 23: Mon – Sat, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sun, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hayrides & Scarecrow building: Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. September 16 – October 30
Apple picking: Daily
DELAWARE COUNTY
Linvilla Orchards
137 W. Knowlton Rd.
Media, PA
www.linvilla.com
Mon. – Sun., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY
Country Barn Farm Market
211 S. Donerville Rd.
Lancaster, PA
www.countrybarnmarket.com
September 9th-October 31st Mon- Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
SOUTH JERSEY
Sahl’s Father Son Farm
422 W. Pestalozzi St.
Galloway, NJ
www.josephsahlandson.com
Corn Maze & Pumpkins: September 23 – November 4
Indian Acres Tree Farm
111 Tuckerton Rd.
Medford, NJ
www.indianacrestreefarm.com
Daily, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Pumpkins begin: September 16th
Johnsons Farm
133 Church Rd.
Medford, NJ
https://johnsonsfarm.com/
Daily, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.