2017 Guide to Philadelphia Area Pumpkin Patches

KLAISTOW, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: A little boy choses among pumpkins for Halloween at the Spargelhof Klaistow farm on October 12, 2008 in Klaistow, Germany. Sparghelhof Klaistow, which has a family fun park built to the theme of pumpkins, grows 400 different kinds of pumpkins. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

With fall in the air it is time to check out one of the many pumpkin patches and orchards in the area! Many places offer hayrides, corn mazes, and other fall activities as well.

 

BERKS COUNTY

Frecon Farms
501 S. Reading Ave.
Boyertown, PA
www.freconfarms.com

Pumpkins available mid-September through October. Open daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

 

BUCKS COUNTY

Sleepy Hollow 
881 Highland Rd.
Newtown, PA
http://sleepyhollowpumpkinpatch.com/

Sat. & Sun. in October beginning October 7th from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 

Hellerick’s Family Farm
5500 Easton Rd.
Doylestown, PA
www.hellericksfarm.com

September 16- October 31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Rd.
Yardley, PA
www.shadybrookfarm.com

Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CHESTER COUNTY

Highland Orchards 
1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd.
West Chester, PA
www.highlandorchards.net/

Pumpkins: September 23: Mon – Sat, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sun, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hayrides & Scarecrow building: Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. September 16 – October 30
Apple picking: Daily

 

DELAWARE COUNTY

Linvilla Orchards
137 W. Knowlton Rd.
Media, PA
www.linvilla.com

Mon. –  Sun., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Country Barn Farm Market
211 S. Donerville Rd.
Lancaster, PA
www.countrybarnmarket.com

September 9th-October 31st Mon- Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

SOUTH JERSEY

Sahl’s Father Son Farm
422 W. Pestalozzi St.
Galloway, NJ
www.josephsahlandson.com

Corn Maze & Pumpkins: September 23 – November 4

 

Indian Acres Tree Farm
111 Tuckerton Rd.
Medford, NJ
www.indianacrestreefarm.com

Daily, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pumpkins begin: September 16th

 

Johnsons Farm
133 Church Rd.
Medford, NJ
https://johnsonsfarm.com/

Daily, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 

