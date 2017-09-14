LISTEN MONDAY-FRIDAY @ 5:20 PM TO WIN YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK | LISTEN LIVE

Adam Levine and Wife Expecting Second Child

The couple's first daughter Dusty Rose will celebrate her first birthday later this month.
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, maroon 5
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second baby.

Related: Maroon 5 Drop New Track ‘What Lovers Do’ Featuring SZA

Prinsloo announced the news via an Instagram post. “Round 2,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a selfie. In the shot, she’s wearing a bikini that shows her pregnant belly.

The couple’s first daughter, Dusty Rose will celebrate her first birthday later this month. Levine and Prinsloo were married in 2014.

Check out the photo the beaming Prinsloo below:

ROUND 2.....

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

 

 

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live