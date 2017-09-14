LISTEN MONDAY-FRIDAY @ 5:20 PM TO WIN YOUR $100 BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAK | LISTEN LIVE

National Toy Hall Of Fame Announces Finalists

Filed Under: fun, lifestyle, toys
MIAMI - SEPTEMBER 28: Melissa Brunschwig shops for toys at the Toys"R"Us store on September 28, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Toys"R"Us announced today it will hire about 45,000 employees to help with the holiday season, a larger number than in previous holiday seasons. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By: Renee Grant

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, NY has announced their 12 finalists for the induction class of 2017.

Among the toys vying for their place in the hall are sand, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the PEZ candy dispenser, Magic 8 Ball, Transformers, Uno cards, Wiffle Ball, board games Risk and Clue, sand, the paper airplane, and play food.

Two or three toys on the list will be chosen and inducted on November 9th into the Strong Museum. Anyone can nominate a toy, but inductees are chosen on the advice of historians and educators, and for their popularity and ability to inspire creative play.

Last year’s inductees were Dungeons & Dragons, Fisher-Price Little People, and swings.

“What I love about Fisher-Price Little People and Dungeons & Dragons is they are two faces of the same kind of play,” said curator Christopher Bensch in an interview. “Fisher-Price Little People is a tool that empowers some of the youngest kids to make stories and make characters to play in that farm or airplane, and D&D empowers adults and older kids to do that same thing.”

There are currently 63 prior inductees to the hall, including bubbles, Big Wheels, and the classic dollhouse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live