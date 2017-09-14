National Toy Hall Of Fame Announces Finalists

By: Renee Grant

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, NY has announced their 12 finalists for the induction class of 2017.

Among the toys vying for their place in the hall are sand, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the PEZ candy dispenser, Magic 8 Ball, Transformers, Uno cards, Wiffle Ball, board games Risk and Clue, sand, the paper airplane, and play food.

Two or three toys on the list will be chosen and inducted on November 9th into the Strong Museum. Anyone can nominate a toy, but inductees are chosen on the advice of historians and educators, and for their popularity and ability to inspire creative play.

Last year’s inductees were Dungeons & Dragons, Fisher-Price Little People, and swings.

“What I love about Fisher-Price Little People and Dungeons & Dragons is they are two faces of the same kind of play,” said curator Christopher Bensch in an interview. “Fisher-Price Little People is a tool that empowers some of the youngest kids to make stories and make characters to play in that farm or airplane, and D&D empowers adults and older kids to do that same thing.”

There are currently 63 prior inductees to the hall, including bubbles, Big Wheels, and the classic dollhouse.