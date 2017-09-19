Bebe Rexha & Marc E. Bassy Reveal Joint Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy have revealed a co-headlining North American tour beginning on October 16th.

The 23-city tour in support of Rexha’s new album, All Your Fault- Part 2 and Marc E. Bassy’s album, Gossip Column (due for release Oct. 13) will kick off in Seattle, WA, winding across North American before wrapping up Nov. 19 in Santa Ana, CA.

See the full itinerary below.

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

10/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Ballroom

10/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

11/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/05 – Freehold, NJ @ iPlay America’s Event Center

11/06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero Theatre

11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/13 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort- The Pearl

11/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory