Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Rides Relationship Roller Coaster in ‘Lost in You’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale rides quite the emotional relationship roller coaster in the band’s latest music video, “Lost in You.”

In the video, Rossdale deals with the highs and lows of a relationship, with images of the singer and a woman dealing with a wide variety of scenarios throughout the clip. At points they’re shown in intimate, romantic moments, while at other points the couple fights and rage at each other.

The song is taken from Bush’s most recent album, Black and White Rainbows, which dropped earlier this year.

Watch the beautifully shot and emotionally wrought “Lost in You” video below.