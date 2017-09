Taco Bell fans rejoice! 2022 is reportedly going to be a big year for the fast food chain. Food and Wine reports Taco Bell is ditching their drive thru service at 300 to 250 new locations.

These new “cantina style” restaurants will feature open kitchens, digital menu boards, oh.. and alcohol! The new locations are reported to serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, which are slushies with your choice of tequila, rum, or vodka.

Exact new Taco Bell locations have not yet been reported.