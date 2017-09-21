What’s the Song in the Trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’?

By Scott T. Sterling

Director Wes Anderson is set to release his latest film, Isle of Dogs, about a group of dogs living on an island in Japan.

The star-studded cast includes Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johannson, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, and Greta Gerwig.

The first trailer for Isle of Dogs dropped today, and it arrived with an appropriately surreal soundtrack song to match the movie’s dreamlike mood.

Unless you’re a scholar on pop music from the 1960s, it’s likely the very first time you’ve heard the song: “I Won’t Hurt You,” by West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band. The group was a short-lived (1965-1970) psychedelic rock outfit out of Los Angeles known for elaborate and mind-bending light shows.

“I Won’t Hurt You” was found on the group’s 1966 debut album, Volume One, which also contained a slew of cover versions of Bob Dylan, the Kinks and more.

Isle of Dogs is set to debut in theaters on March 23, 2018. Check out the trailer below.