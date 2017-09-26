Live Game Of Thrones Experience Returns To Philly!

By: Renee Grant

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! The amazing live concert experience is returning to Philly on October 2, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center!

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 28th at 10 AM! Use password “RADIO” to purchase your tickets.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, September 29th at 10AM via WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

If you’re hoping to score free tickets, be sure to tune in to Today’s 96.5 next week at 12PM each day for your chance to win!

Game on!