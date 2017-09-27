U2 Debuts New Video For ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

By: Renee Grant

U2 has released their new video for their single You’re The Best Thing About Me and it’s a total love letter to New York!

The group posted the announcement to their Twitter account earlier today (September 27th).

The Irish rockers have always shown their love for the U.S.A. and this new video is no exception. The visuals focus on iconic New York sights like the Statue of Liberty and the skyscrapers we all know so well, a double-decker tour bus under American flag umbrellas, and obligatory selfies with fans.

The band will release their 14th studio album, Songs of Experience, later this year.

Take a look at the video below and take a tour of the city that never sleeps!