Justin Timberlake Inking Super Bowl Halftime Deal

By: Renee Grant

It looks like we may finally know who’s performing at Super Bowl LII (52) on February 4, 2018!

Rumor has it that Justin Timberlake is currently working on a deal to cement himself as the act du jour for the country’s biggest televised event, 13 years after his infamous performance with Janet Jackson that gave us the term “wardrobe malfunction.” Ironically, the news comes as Jackson mounts her incredibly successful State of The World comeback tour.

At the time, Timberlake distanced himself from the scandal, but later he seemed to express regret as to how he handled the situation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. In it, he said, “I wish I had supported Janet more. I am not sorry I apologized, but I wish I had been there more for Janet.”

Reps for Timberlake and the NFL remain tight-lipped, if the news is true.

This season’s Super Bowl game will take place in Minneapolis at the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium.