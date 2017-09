Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 10-1

7am:

TREAT YOU BETTER SHAWN MENDES

BLACK HORSE

& CHERRY TREE KT TUNSTALL

COME TO ME GOO GOO DOLLS

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE BRUNO MARS

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE THE FRAY

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR

NEW LOVER) ADELE

I LIVED ONE REPUBLIC

EX’s & OH’s ELLE KING

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO JAMES ARTHUR

GIVE LOVE ANDY GRAMMER

ADIA SARAH McLACHLAN

I’M YOURS JASON MRAZ

8am-

WISH I KNEW YOU THE REVIVALISTS

IN MY PLACE COLDPLAY

SLOW HANDS NIALL HORAN

CRASH INTO ME DAVE MATTHEWS

& TIM REYNOLDS

SHUT UP AND DANCE WALK THE MOON

CLOSER CONOR MAYNARD

ATTENTION CHARLIE PUTH

PUSH MATCHBOX 20

TRY COLBIE CAILLAT

RENEGADES X AMBASSADORS

HEY, SOUL SISTER TRAIN

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE JOHN MAYER

9am

SUNDAY MORNING MAROON 5

MY LIFE WOULD SUCK

WITHOUT YOU KELLY CLARKSON

GOOD TIMES ALL TIME LOW

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES SAM SMITH

COUNTING STARS ONE REPUBLIC

NOT OVER YOU GAVIN DeGRAW

CASTLE ON THE HILL ED SHEERAN

HANGING BY A MOMENT LIFEHOUSE

CAN I BE HIM JAMES ARTHUR

CARRY ON FUN.

HOME PHILLIP PHILLIPS

BELIEVER IMAGINE DRAGONS