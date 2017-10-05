Applebee’s Offers $1 Margaritas For Month Of October

By: Renee Grant

If you’re looking for a place to spend Fridays after work for all of October 2017, look no further than Applebee’s!

For the month of October, the restaurant and bar chain will offer margaritas for $1 on the rocks from open to close.

The promotion is a part of the company’s month-long “neighborhood appreciation” celebration.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”