Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show To Victims’ Families

By Robyn Collins

Celine Dion took the stage in Las Vegas Tuesday night, Oct. 3, just two days after the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Dion has a residency in the city at the at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Related: Artists Respond to Tragedy in Las Vegas

“I never start a show like this, standing in front of the curtain, just talking. But tonight is very different,” Dion said.

“After Sunday night’s incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question: For you, it’s ‘Do we still go to Celine’s show on Tuesday night, only two days after the nightmare? For me, it’s ‘Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show, only two days after the nightmare?’ These are difficult questions, but I want you to know that you have made the right choice in being here tonight, and the reason that I decided to do this show so soon is more than to just sing. It is to show love and support for those who are affected,” she said.

“Tonight we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss,” she continued. “They are going to need a lot of love, a ton of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid.”

The singer went on to inform the crowd that the proceeds of that night’s show would go to the victims’ families. The crowd rose to their feet, as the singer directed the applause back to the audience.

Watch the full speech below.