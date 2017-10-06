Netflix Raising Its Price For Premium Service

By: Renee Grant

If you’ve been looking forward to the chilly fall weather so that you can curl up with a hot cup of cocoa in front of Netflix, be prepared to pay a little more for your favorite shows. The streaming service has announced that they will be raising their pricing tiers for U.S. subscribers starting in November 2017.

The standard tier, which allows for two watchers at once, will rise from $9.99 to $10.99 a month, while the premium tier, which allows watchers for up to 4 screens in Ultra HD, will go from $11.99 to $13.99. The basic plan will remain at $7.99.

“From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

The move comes as Netflix faces increasing competition from other streaming TV services and the increasing amount of original content being created by rival platforms. However, Netflix boasts 100 million subscribers so the slight increase isn’t likely to cause a shift in the streaming landscape.