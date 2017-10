From October 9 – October 13 listen to Todays 96.5 between noon and 1:00 p.m. and again between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. for a P!nk song! When you hear a song by P!nk call 215-263-9650 and you could win!

P!nk bring her Beautiful Trama Tour to the Wells Fargo Center April 13, 2018. on September 16th.

Radio presale October 12th 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and general on sale October 13th. To purchase tickets to the show click here.