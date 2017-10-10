Alessia Cara, John Legend, Ellie Goulding, More Set for New Season of ‘Sesame Street’

By Scott T. Sterling

A slew of music stars are set to appear on the upcoming season of Sesame Street, including Alessia Cara, Ellie Goulding, Josh Groban and more.

The groundbreaking children’s show will kick off its 48th season with an evening broadcast, The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, on Saturday, Nov. 11. at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The new weekly episodes launch the following Saturday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

Over the course of the season, John Legend will sing new song, “Come Together.” Leon Bridges is set to perform an original Thanksgiving song. Alessia Cara is going to roll out a new tune, “So Much Alike.” Ellie Goulding is scheduled to stop by and learn all about clouds, while Tony Award winner Josh Groban is on tap to sing new song, “Hey Friend.”

The 48th season of Sesame Street will be presented on HBO.