Today’s 96.5 wants to send you and a friend to see Ed Sheeran on September 27, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field!

Listen for us to play a song by Ed Sheeran every day October 16th – October 20th between Noon and 1 p.m. and again between 4 and 5 p.m. When you hear Ed, call 215-263-9650 and you could instantly win tickets to his Philly show!