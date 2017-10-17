WIN ED SHEERAN TICKETS: ‘HEAR ED, WIN ED’ ALL WEEK! | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

Selena Gomez Shares Heartwarming Video with Sister Gracie

"She will be raised to know her voice matters," Gomez wrote.
By Hayden Wright

Last night, Selena posted a video of herself giving her four-year-old sister Gracie a pep talk and her message of empowerment will no certainly resonate with iher fan base.

In the clip, the duo sit on a balcony overlooking the ocean and the camera captures them in black-and-white silhouette.

“I’m not scared,” Gracie says. “I know,” Selena replies. “‘Cause you’re fearless, right? You’re not scared of anything, right?” Then the sisters share a high five.

Gomez explained in the caption how she hopes this type of confidence-building will benefit Gracie.

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” she wrote. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

