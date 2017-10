Listen every weekday 10/30 – 11/3 between Noon and 1 p.m. and again between 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. to win a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5 with special guest Julia Michaels at Wells Fargo Center on October 12th.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 4th at 10 a.m. but you can win yours before they go on-sale all week on Today’s 96.5!