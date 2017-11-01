LISTEN AND WIN MAROON 5 TICKETS: FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Tegan and Sara Set to Star in New ‘Archie’ Comic Book

By Scott T. Sterling

Tegan and Sara are headed to Riverdale.

The twin sisters are set to feature in an upcoming issue (issue number five, to be exact) of The Archies comic book.

The issue will come with two variant covers, including one featuring the twin sisters wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the faces of iconic Archie comic characters, Betty and Veronica. They shared the images on Instagram.

“So excited to be announcing this news today!,” the duo shared. “We will be featured in The Archie’s #5 issue in February 2018. Big thanks to Archie Comics for making this incredibly fun news happen.”

Check out both covers in the gallery below.

 

