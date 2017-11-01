LISTEN AND WIN MAROON 5 TICKETS: FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

U2 Heads to Wells Fargo Center for June Concert

If I were to say “Tickets on Sale Soon for U2 Concert in June”, would it get your attention?

It would?  Good!

Because U2 is bringing their Experience and Innocence Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on June 13th, 2018!

Here is all of the important info for you excited fans, and be sure to read it all, lest you miss out on what promises to be an EPIC concert:

First of all, all fans MUST pre-register at www.u2.tmverifiedfan.com or www.u2.com in order to be able to purchase tickets for the show, which go on sale Monday, November 20th, at 10:00 a.m.    If you wait until then to get your tickets, you will NOT be able to do so.  If you try to log on to the ticketing site that morning, you will NOT be able to do so.

Once you have registered, you will receive more information about how to proceed with the purchase come November 20th.  Registration begins now, and the deadlines will be indicated online.

The show is June 13th, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center, part of the 2018 Experience and Innocence Tour.  If you’ve already pre-registered, however, and you just can’t wait for the show, you’re in luck!  U2 releases their upcoming album, Songs of Experience, on December 1st!

The tour promises to be legendary, so start saving those pennies and make sure you pre-register before the ticket sale!  See you at the Wells Fargo Center!

