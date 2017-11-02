Have a Philly Library Card? Get Ready to Stream 30,000 Films and Shows for Free!

You may have seen some of the debate lately about public libraries…are they still needed, are they still useful, are they still worth the funding? (New York Observer columnist Andre Walker, for example, evoked the wrath of The Angriest Librarian on Twitter by suggesting that public libraries be closed and their books donated, because “nobody goes to libraries anymore.” As you can imagine, that didn’t go over well.)

Well, The Free Library of Philadelphia has stepped up in the wake of that debate with a “win” for libraries. As of yesterday, holders of Philly library cards are able to stream over 30,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries absolutely free. The collection includes classics, indie films, comedies, foreign pictures, and, yes, your favorite cable series to binge-watch late into the evening.

Free Library cardholders can “check out” up to four titles a month via Kanopy, the library’s new streaming service for film and television. This new service will NOT impact Philadelphians’ ability to check out digital books, podcasts, and other streaming material through the current service, Hoopla, because every cardholder is allotted up to eight streamed items at a time from the two platforms.

Check out the Kanopy digital library here!

Want to take advantage, but haven’t gotten your library card yet? Not to worry…the process can be found here!