New Teaser for The Last Jedi Debuts

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

We see Luke Skywalker, older, grizzled, returning from exile, carrying the weight of the world. We see the Millenium Falcon, familiar, hulking, and iconic. We see Princess Leia, and must take a moment to reflect on Carrie Fisher, gone too soon.

A new teaser for the eighth episode of the Star Wars saga, “The Last Jedi”, has premiered, and if it doesn’t give you goosebumps, you must have a black heart made of stone.

While the teaser contains some previous material from the earlier trailer, there are definitely some new shots that clue us in to The Last Jedi, her journey, and the ever-present battle between the Dark Side and the Light.

Entertainment Weekly was kind enough to set up a photo gallery with images of the new clips, including one of Daisy Ridley‘s Rey wielding the Skywalker family lightsaber. Luckily, there are no spoilers in the new teaser, so Star Wars fans can watch without fear of spoiling what is SURE to be a number of surprises in the film.

“The Last Jedi” premieres December 15th. Check out the teaser below!