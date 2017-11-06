“Hamilton” Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to Receive Presidential Merit Award

The Latin GRAMMYs are due to air on November 16th on the Univision network, and it’s been announced that writer and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the prestigious Latin Recording Academy’s Presidential Merit Award.

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past year and a half, you’ve probably heard of Lin-Manuel Miranda, at least in passing. The Broadway composer and musical theatre actor is best known for “Hamilton: An American Musical“, though he also won a Tony for Best Original Score for “In the Heights” back in 2008. Additionally, he released “The Hamilton Mixtape” earlier this year, and garnered even more fame for his single “Almost Like Praying”, released in the wake of Hurricane Maria to benefit his home of Puerto Rico.

The Presidential Merit award is not a yearly award, but rather an honor given to a select few who are particularly deserving of the recognition. According to Latin Recording Academy president and CEO Gabriel Abaroa, “Lin-Manuel’s urban and social poetry have provided strength and encouragement to every Latino motivated to get ahead. He has brought pride to our community by reminding us of the resilience and fortitude we demonstrate on a daily basis.”

*HAH! Just kidding. Like anyone can get Hamilton tickets right now LOL.