NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Harry Styles Teases Scholastic ‘Kiwi’ Video

It's scholastic-fantastic.
Filed Under: Harry Styles
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, Harry Syles began teasing still images from his new video for “Kiwi.”

Related: Harry Styles Slips on Tossed Kiwi During the song ‘Kiwi’

The photos depict Harry with a class of young students, as well as some solo shots of individual kids in uniforms. In one group shot, Harry poses alongside the class as a teacher in a flamboyantly patterned blue suit and ascot.

Styles shared the photos on Twitter, where they racked up hundreds of thousands of retweets. The “Kiwi” video is due to drop Wednesday.

Check out the photos below.

More From Today's 96.5

U2 Heads to Wells Fargo Center for June ConcertTickets for U2's June 13th concert at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Don't forget you MUST pre-register before buying tickets!
Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!

Listen Live