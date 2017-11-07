NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

$10 Discount Code for 2017 Annual Taste of Philly!

Filed Under: Crystal Tea Room, Culinary Sampling, November 15th, Taste of Philly

November 15th is the 11th Annual Taste of Philly extravaganza at the Crystal Tea Room downtown, and Today’s 96.5 is DELIGHTED to offer a discount code for $10 off ANY ticket…EVEN VIP TICKETS!!!

Not sure if it’s something you’d be into?  Well, are you into sampling food from some of Philly’s BEST restaurants, tasting countless wines and craft beers from local wineries and breweries, and enjoying top-shelf liquor and cocktails for three solid hours on an otherwise dull Wednesday evening?  Then I THINK it’s something you’d be into.

Here’s the link to buy tickets, and you’ll want to be sure to enter discount code WTDY for your $10 discount!

Check out the Taste of Philly Facebook page for more information.  We’re already looking forward to eating, drinking, seeing, smelling, and tasting right alongside you on November 15th!

 

