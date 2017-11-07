Reading Terminal Market Now Offers Online Ordering!!!

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Philadelphia residents and future visitors, you need to sit down. I’ll wait.

Are you sitting? Ok. Good.

Your Thanksgiving just got easier, tastier, and, therefore, MUCH MORE ENJOYABLE!!! Your favorite and mine, the Reading Terminal Market, is now offering online shopping. Yes, you read that correctly. In addition to rolling out a new website, the market, right on the verge of its 125th anniversary, is proud to feature the option to shop online for your holiday needs.

(Not only does the new site include easily accessible information about parking, it also contains an interactive 3-D map to help those of us who tend to get lost among the labyrinth of stalls and vendors at Reading Terminal…which, that is to say, everyone who has ever visited.)

Now, before you get TOO excited, Reading Terminal Market has announced that online shopping is only available, presently, for the approaching Holiday season. But, if you’re like us and can only think one holiday in advance anyway, this is still life-changing!

The direct order service is not a delivery option like Instacart, but more a curbside-pickup like your favorite restaurants have recently been offering You simply order from the site, check out with your credit or debit card, and choose a preferred pick-up time (at least one hour after you place the order). You’ll receive a confirmation when your order has been assembled by the market, and then merely need to call when you are ten minutes away to be met curbside by a Reading Terminal representative!

“We hope this proves that there is demand,” said Reading Terminal Market General Manager Anuj Gupta. “If there is, we will make an investment in building a robust system that represents the entire Market shopping/dining experience.”

Here’s hoping online shopping from Reading Terminal Market becomes a mainstay of Philadelphia living!