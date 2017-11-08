NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Artists React to Democratic Victories in Virginia, New Jersey & More

"Proud of progress!" tweeted Miley Cyress.
Filed Under: Billie Joe Armstrong, cher, Jack Antonoff, john legend, Miley Cyrus

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, citizens across the country cast their ballots in local and statewide elections, yielding key victories for Democrats. After President Donald Trump’s historic win one year ago and one year before the 2018 midterm elections, progressive leaders and artists saw encouraging signs in yesterday’s returns.

Related: Artists React to Trump Victory

“Proud of progress!” tweeted Miley Cyress. Congress = Progress.”

The Democratic party held the Virginia governor’s mansion and picked up the New Jersey governorship. Mayoral races in New Hampshire, Florida and North Carolina went blue and Maine greenlit an expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

Perhaps the night’s most compelling story was the victory of openly trans politician Danica Roem, who unseated incumbent Bob Marshall for a delegate seat in the Virginia state legislature. Marshall had led the charge in Virginia to restrict bathroom access for transgender people. Roem, a Democrat, will become the first transgender state official in United States history.

“Discrimination is a disqualifier,” said Roem (via The Washington Post). “This is about the people of the 13th District disregarding fear tactics, disregarding phobias . . . where we celebrate you because of who you are, not despite it.”

Andrea Jenkins, an openly transgender African American woman, also scored a historic victory winning a seat on the Minneapolis City Council.

The news was greeted with cheers from numerous musicians on social media, including Cyrus, Cher and John Legend. Here are the night’s best political tweets:

 

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
U2 Heads to Wells Fargo Center for June ConcertTickets for U2's June 13th concert at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Don't forget you MUST pre-register before buying tickets!
Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!

Listen Live