Nick Jonas Gives Dramatic Readings of Craigslist ‘Missed Connections’

By Robyn Collins

Nick Jonas had some fun doing dramatic readings of a Craigslist Missed Connections posts for W Magazine.

For those uninitiated, missed connections posts are personal ads that give strangers who may have encountered each other in public the chance to reconnect online.

A highlight of the funny video is a haiku-like poetic snippet titled Subway Station: “You got off. I got on. You: Brunette. Tight jeans. Great legs. Me: Blue cap. Glasses. I want you.”

Check out the fun clip below.

 

